Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

