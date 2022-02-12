Loews (NYSE:L) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. Loews has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,892,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

