Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,905. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.