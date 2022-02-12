Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,431.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.89 or 0.06864943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00293701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.81 or 0.00758421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013583 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00075201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00401297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00221755 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

