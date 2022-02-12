Loser Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $530,512.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $530,512.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.