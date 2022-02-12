Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.75 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

