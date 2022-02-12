Luminus Management LLC Buys 408,700 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,700 shares during the quarter. Romeo Power accounts for about 0.9% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Romeo Power stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $276.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.