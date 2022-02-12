Luminus Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Luminus Management LLC cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,234 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 103,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

