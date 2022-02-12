Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as high as C$10.00. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 231,037 shares traded.

LUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

