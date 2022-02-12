Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 3,456,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Macerich by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Macerich by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

