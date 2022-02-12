Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

MAC stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several analysts have commented on MAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Macerich by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

