Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.09.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

