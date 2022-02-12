Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Vipshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.