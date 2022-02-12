Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Modine Manufacturing worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 878,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 421,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

