Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $508,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 273.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.