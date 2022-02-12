Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $583,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

