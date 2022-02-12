Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

