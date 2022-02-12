Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.10

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 35544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.78 million and a PE ratio of -30.40.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$110.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

