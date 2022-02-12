Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.65. 16,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,489. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $915.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

