Man Group plc Buys 20,997 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 0.8% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $237,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.62.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

