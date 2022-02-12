Man Group plc Buys 86,051 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Man Group plc raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,051 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $136,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

