Man Group plc Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $97,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $115.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $225.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

