Man Group plc Has $72.99 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Man Group plc lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 381,173 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $72,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $140.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

