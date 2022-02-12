Man Group plc Has $72.99 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Man Group plc lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 381,173 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $72,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $140.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.
In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.