Man Group plc Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Man Group plc increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 231.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.27% of McKesson worth $82,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.