Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.26. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 17,763 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.
About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
