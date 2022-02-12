Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.26. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 17,763 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Manitex International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 206,462 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.