Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 0.5% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.41% of Manulife Financial worth $152,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.51 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

