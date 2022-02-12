Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.
MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.93 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 4.63.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
