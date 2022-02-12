Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 31,695 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $227.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.38.
