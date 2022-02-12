Mariner LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

