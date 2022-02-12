Mariner LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average is $375.83. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

