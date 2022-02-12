Mariner LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

