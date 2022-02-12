Mariner LLC Purchases 74,123 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

