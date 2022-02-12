Mariner LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $144.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.