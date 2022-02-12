MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $587.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.15.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

