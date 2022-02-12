Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $388,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after acquiring an additional 165,986 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $177.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

