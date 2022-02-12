Marshall Wace LLP Buys 138,001 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,903.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,001 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $42,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $310.27 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

