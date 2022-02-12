Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.07 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10,903.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,387 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

NYSE BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

