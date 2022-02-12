Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 156,945 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2,804.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $28,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.63. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.