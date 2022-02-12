Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 772,047 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $39,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

