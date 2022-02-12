Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

DTE stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

