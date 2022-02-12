Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 459.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $35,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $53,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

