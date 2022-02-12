Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 42,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $4,475,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $379.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.