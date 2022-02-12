Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $201,000 in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $192.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $364.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $151.77 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

