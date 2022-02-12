Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $114,000 Investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.57. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 14,625 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 71,312 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

