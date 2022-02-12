Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $210,000 Investment in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Village Super Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 128,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 106.4% during the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

