MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.16. 107,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The firm has a market cap of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

