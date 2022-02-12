Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $115,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

