Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $33.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

