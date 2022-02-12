Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.
Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.24.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mattel (MAT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.