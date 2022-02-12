Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

