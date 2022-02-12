Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,187 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,492,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

